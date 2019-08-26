RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina said a man arrested following a bank robbery in the Raleigh area is likely the same person who robbed a bank two weeks ago in Beckley, W.Va., according to a report by MetroNews.
Jacob Johnson, 29, of Lexington, Ky., was taken into custody on Aug. 13. Police said Johnson appeared to be the same person seen on surveillance video during an Aug. 10 robbery at Chase Bank on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.
During the Beckley incident, the suspect reportedly indicated he was armed though no weapon was visible.
– The Register-Herald