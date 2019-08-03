Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will present two more Ivy Terrace Concerts this summer. Next up is country/rock group, the Krista Hughes Band, performing at 6:30 p.m. this coming Thursday.
A past contestant on “The Voice,” Hughes is from Coal City. Her band includes Jay Milam, Keith Fain and Steve Sparks.
This year’s final Ivy Terrace concert, on Aug. 22, will feature B-BAMS, a group that “plays a little bit of everything,” according to a Carnegie Hall press release.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the free concerts take place outdoors on Carnegie’s Ivy Terrace, 611 Church St., with the audience watching from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College’s Greenbrier Hall. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy during the live performance.
Concerts will move indoors in the event of inclement weather.
For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
