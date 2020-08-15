KOPPERSTON – “Bloom where you are planted.” This ancient phrase, first attributed to Saint Francis de Sales (1567-1622), may not have crossed Leon Lusk's mind in the past 24 years, but he has certainly lived the words.
Lusk has been working to regain the motor skills taken from him by a stroke nearly a quarter of a century ago and he is flourishing.
•
One of eight children of Arnold and Lora Lusk, he grew up in Cyclone, on Main Huff. It was a simpler time and, though money was tight, Lusk had a carefree childhood.
His first-grade year was spent in a one-room school, Brushy Fork, which housed grades one through eight before the students began attending Road Branch Grade School the following year.
At Brushy Fork, student lunch pails were kept cold in a nearby stream, Lusk recalled, and, if the teacher was in a good mood, then the students could talk him into letting them spend the afternoon playing “round town” rather than working in the classroom.
Lusk's after-school chores included removing the rocks from the large family garden, carrying them away in buckets.
“We grew most of what we ate,” he said, “and had cows and chickens.”
A graduate of Oceana High, Lusk earned his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
He then went to work for Eastern Associated Coal, where he began his career by doing time studies. Lusk became a section foreman and also held a general mine foreman position before becoming disabled.
His favorite part of the job was the people with whom he worked. He also enjoyed achieving – and exceeding – production goals, he recalled.
However, as with most coal mining jobs, he also lived in fear that one of the men would be injured or killed on the job.
•
Like so many other days during that time, Lusk went to work, but he “experienced a headache like no other” on the day he had the stroke.
“Thought I could shake it off, but co-workers could see how sick I was and called for help,” Lusk recalled.
“I suffered a brainstem stroke that affected my eyesight, swallowing, breathing, speech, and destroyed my balance.”
He learned years later that the stroke was likely caused by atrial fibrillation, or AFib, and severe sleep apnea.
“I had to learn to walk and talk again,” he said.
None of it, however, came easily or quickly.
In addition to the physical disabilities resulting from the stroke, Lusk suffered sudden, uncontrollable changes in his emotions, a condition known as pseudobulbar affect (PBA).
The men he worked with would come to visit, his wife, Susan Dillon Lusk, recalled, and Lusk would start to cry uncontrollably, which really bothered his visitors.
“But he couldn't control it,” she said.
Additionally, she said, if he was left alone, he would try to get out of bed only to end up on the floor. He didn't realize as yet that he could no longer walk. One such attempt, while he was still in the hospital, resulted in a broken thumb.
No longer able to walk or talk, Lusk wished he could “just go off in the woods and die,” Susan said.
His family, however, would have none of that.
“He was still a young man when he had the stroke,” Susan said, “and our children were still young.”
Their three children – Kelly Bailey, Monica Carlucci, and Stuart Lusk – have all been very supportive and will do anything for their dad. Susan's late mother, Edna Dillon, also stepped in to offer any assistance she could.
The two also relied heavily on their faith in God.
Lusk underwent months of speech and physical therapies.
Susan emptied one room of their house and lined it with banquet tables. He would use the tables for support, taking one step at a time, slowly making his way around the room over and over again, with Susan by his side, until they were both exhausted. The next day, they would do it all over again.
At first, he couldn't utter a word his family could understand. They tried to get him to write down just one word, in an effort for them to get a little closer to what he was trying to say, Susan said.
Today, there are still struggles and frustrations, but Lusk is determined not to let it get him down.
“Now, I do the best I can with what I have,” he noted.
The muscle stiffness, caused by the stroke, is treated with a surgically implanted pump system that delivers medication directly into his spinal cord.
His speech is slow but understandable and he has a ready smile.
He can walk and also moves about with the aid of his power chair.
“Before the stroke, I was a very active person and fished, hunted, and loved physical activity,” he said.
“He's worked hard all his life; it's not easy to give that up,” Susan emphasized.
Lusk has not given up working. The couple have a large yard as well as rental properties they maintain.
Additionally, he voluntarily mows the huge community ball field near their home.
The two use walkie-talkies to communicate while he's on the mower.
“People often say to me that I must love to mow,” Lusk explained, “but I love to work and my possibilities are limited.
“I have worked hard all my life. I manage to use my power chair and pressure wash also.”
Additionally, he has a large container garden where he enjoys working and raising vegetables to share with his extended family.
“I am so proud of him and his drive,” Susan emphasized. “When this first happened, he could not take a step or say a word we could understand.
“We've really been through a lot in the last 25 years, but we have so much to be thankful for,” she said, adding they will soon celebrate 50 years together.
“Accepting a new way of life certainly didn't happen overnight,” Lusk emphasized. “It has taken many years to adapt. But anyone can do it – if they want it and have help and encouragement.
“... My children and grandchildren have given me reasons to still enjoy life and look forward to things.
“I'm very thankful for the family that Susan and I have raised, our extended family members, and the house we were able to build together.”
Lusk's advice to anyone facing a similar health event?
“Be the best you can be,” he emphasized. “Don't give up.”