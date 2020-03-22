Since 1955, King Tut's drive-in restaurant in Beckley has done business the same way.
Motorists pull up in their vehicles and park under awning in the lot, just off Eisenhower Drive, and check out the menu that is printed on a marquee-style sign at the front of the lot.
Servers (King Tut owner Dave McKay calls them "curb girls") walk out to the vehicle, take an order and walk back to the building that houses the kitchen.
After the food is cooked, servers usually bring out the meal on a tray, attach the tray to the car window and accept cash or a card. The servers leave diners to eat inside their cars and pick up the trays once the meal is finished.
As COVID-19 has changed the way southern West Virginians are living, King Tut's is a paradox.
It is a comforting mainstay in Beckley culture that, like a beacon in uncertain times, proves a dining room is not necessary. A local restaurant can make it without four walls and a booth — for 65 years.
But, as McKay explained, the closed dining rooms are putting a strain on drive-in and take-out businesses, including King Tut's. So, King Tut's is also a testament to the threat COVID-19 brings to local restaurants.
By the time Gov. Jim Justice had ordered the closure of restaurant dining rooms starting on Wednesday, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, McKay had already been wondering how the pandemic would impact the jobs of his 23 servers.
King Tut's has always been a drive-in, giving it a one-up over the dine-in restaurants that suddenly had to offer carry-out or delivery in order to stay afloat.
Still, McKay said, he was uncertain how the COVID-19 threat would impact business.
"We were going back and forth," McKay said on Wednesday, as he recalled the days after Justice announced school closures and the cancellation of sports events. "I didn't know if I was going to be laying people off, or if I was going to be overwhelmed.
"We didn't, really, know what to expect."
He said that some regular customers did not show up over the weekend of March 14 and 15. But new customers started pulling into King Tut's then, evening out business.
"We started seeing people we hadn't normally seen," he said.
By Monday and Tuesday, McKay said, business seemed to be increasing, particularly among those who wanted to order a dinner to take home.
"The volume picked up Monday and Tuesday," McKay reported. "We're gaining some business from folks who are taking in orders home for dinner.
"We just have to see how it goes."
On Wednesday, the first day that all dining areas in the state faced mandatory closures, King Tut's was already closed to business. Wednesday is the day King Tut's is typically closed each week.
On Thursday, cars were pulling into the lot again, and a drive-by on Sunday afternoon showed a packed lot.
Other local restaurants have struggled with closing their dining services, since last week. They have scrambled to begin offering just take-out, pick-up or delivery of their menu.
McKay said that the ability of local restaurants to stay afloat during the dining room closures could heavily depend on their menus and how well their parking lot is equipped to handle a pick-up service.
McKay has homes in both Shady Spring and Atlanta, Ga. He said on Wednesday that in Atlanta, restaurants are retaining 20 percent of their business by having customers walk in and pick up their food.
"It may not be enough to keep them going," McKay noted. "Even down here in Atlanta, the restaurants are all struggling.
"Some of them are doing better than others, either because they had a menu that could be used easily for take-out, or they had a process in place, already, for delivering take-out.
"Those restaurants that already had take-out could, probably, evolve their menus into things that people can take home with them, easily."
He said that restaurants do not need a special permit to allow diners to park in a lot and eat in their cars.
At The Dish Cafe, a popular local eatery in Daniels that specializes in organic, locally grown food and beef, owner Michelle Rotellini and The Dish staff had by Wednesday selected dishes from the menu to keep for guests.
"We are currently working on ideas for comfort food and family-sized meals that will make this new situation as hassle-free as possible," she said. "We will continue to hold ourselves to the highest health and hygiene standards, to protect our customers.
"All restaurants are thankful to still have the ability to do carry-out and delivery," she said, adding that The Dish Cafe offers curbside carry-out and delivery within a five-mile radius at 304-763-2366 or via Facebook Messenger.
The Dish also offers a bar, which stayed busy after work and on weekends with regular customers.
"There are many people who are social, by nature, and count on visiting with their friends at the end of the day, at their favorite 'watering hole,'" Rotellini observed. "The old show 'Cheers' was relatable to people, for a reason.
"It's going to be hard for some people to adjust."
•••
Although King Tut's has never had a dining room and the closures did not change his business model, McKay cautioned that operating a take-out-only establishment has its own challenges in West Virginia right now, too.
At King Tut's, the popular car trays — attachable to the vehicle window and serving as a tiny "table" — have not worked as well during the COVID-19 threat, which started in China in December.
"The good thing about eating at our drive-in is, people can sit in their cars, and stay with their windows up, and they're just fine," he said. "They've got their six feet (of social distance) and they could be happy.
"The biggest thing I've got is cleanliness," he added. "We're having a hard time finding Clorox."
Before the COVID-19 threat, servers carried each tray inside and sanitized it with bleach before using it again. After COVID-19, servers were required to submerge each tray into a sanitization bucket before bringing it back to the kitchen.
By Wednesday, bleach was disappearing from local store shelves. McKay said the trays would likely be retired for a while. If the trays are not available, the "dine-in" silverware and coffee mugs would not be available — closing down King Tut's "dine in" services.
"You can dine in (park in the lot), but I'm going to pack their food in a bag," he said. "We're still feeling our way into that."
Giving up the car trays and moving to paper bags and Styrofoam cups presents another challenge during COVID-19 —one that all local restaurants would be likely to encounter.
"The next problem we're all going to have is getting more things like bags, trays, paper plates, foam containers," he predicted. "Those all came in from China.
"China had a major interruption in its supply chain," he said. "I can get food, but some of my large bags, the small and medium bags, I can't get them off my vendor.
"Some of those guys are saying they're not going to have them until April.
"Now I'm searching around for things to bag food into," said McKay. "It's the paper type supply chain that appears to be interrupted the worst, not the food supply chain, and that's because all the paper comes from China."
Another worry, he said, is money — not just how to make it, but also how to take it.
"What's dirtier than your cell phone?" he said. "Money.
"Every time there's a hand-off, we've got a chance of transmitting something."
He said servers at King Tut's wear gloves, as they do at most establishments now. McKay is considering accepting only credit cards, he said Wednesday.
"You can swipe a card and clean it, pretty quick," he said.
(Rotellini reported that The Dish now accepts only cards.)
McKay said that local restaurants will have to find ways to work with few paper items and to reduce human-to-human contact, until the threat clears.
"We hadn't considered some of it, either, until this week," he added. "We're all learning on the fly."
King Tut's longtime model of drive-in dining could offer hope and a road map to local businesses. The drive-in has worked in Beckley since 1955, suggesting that Beckleyans like the food and the service — and, maybe, that eating in a car isn't a deal breaker for eating out, when the service and food are what folks like.
McKay said Wednesday that he was trying to "wean people away" from eating on the lot, but on Sunday, cars, trucks and SUVs lined the lot, as usual, around 3 p.m.