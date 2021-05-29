UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OHIO — Laken Kincaid, of Beckley, a student of the Communication department has earned the following recognition(s): Austin J. Freeley Award Dean's Cup for Debate
The Austin J. Freeley Debate Scholarship is awarded to recruit and retain outstanding debaters to maintain the strong tradition of the John Carroll debate teams. The Dean's Cup for Debate is awarded to an outstanding novice (first year) debater
