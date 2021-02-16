charleston — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced five students from the region as winners of the office’s fourth Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Regional winners are Layla Hayes of Clay Elementary School; Cole Bailes of Mt. Nebo Elementary School; Lacey Stewart of Marlinton Middle School; Sereniti Mickey of Stratton Elementary School and Jennah Douglas of Trap Hill Middle School.
The attorney general received a total of 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began.
The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.