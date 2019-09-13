Beckley ARH Hospital is sponsoring the first ever Raleigh County Students Against Destructive Decisions Chapter and will hold a kickoff event on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Marquee Cinemas.
The release said Rocco Massey, BARH Community CEO, believes Raleigh County SADD Chapter is a much needed resource in our communities.
“We need to be doing everything we can to empower, engage and mobilize our young people to make positive decisions,” Massey said. “We are partnering with our community to do everything we can to improve the lives and promote the wellbeing of our young people.”
The free community resource event will feature The One Voice Project’s Emma Shirey and Alyssa Delp; Jacob Snuffer, Wyoming County SADD; and Pastor Corey Brooks from Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church.
Dee Sizemore, Community Outreach Coordinator for BARH, noted that SADD Saturday is for Raleigh County teens and families. There will be age appropriate games, prizes, giveaways and information about joining the chapter.
“This is a student-led, grassroots club that positions our young people to choose what community issues they want to address – whether in their schools or in our county – and create positive action that matters the most to them,” Sizemore said in the release.
Massey believes there is opportunity to not only grow this program as a county chapter but also see implementation in our schools.
“We are hopeful that by empowering our youth they will be the change they want to see in our families, our schools, our cities and our state. SADD is a stellar program and we are challenging our young people to come be a part of something great,” Massey said.
SADD Saturday is free and open to the public.
