Kaymoor Community Church in Fayetteville will depict the story of Jesus Christ’s birth with a live Nativity scene from 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.
Ed Persinger, who has pastored the church since 1980, gave a brief history of this event, stating that it was started in honor of his wife who always wanted to see the church perform a live Nativity.
“We started it a year after she passed. This will be the third year that we’ve done this. The importance is to share the story of Christ’s birth — that’s what we (Christians) are about — but it’s also special to me because it’s done in memory of my wife.”
The live Nativity will be set up in the church’s pavilion and will feature sheep, cows and a donkey, as well as Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, wise men and shepherds who will be “tending to the animals.”
The Bible characters will be portrayed by members of the church and Pastor Persinger, who will be portraying a shepherd.
Adam Trzicak has been a member of Kaymoor Community Church and has been involved with the live Nativity for two years. He will be playing a shepherd alongside Pastor Persinger.
According to Trzicak, visual aids can be a great asset because they help bring the story being portrayed to life.
“To be part of this depiction is such an honor…(it) is such a privilege as I am given an opportunity to not just share this wonderful story by word, but with a visual aid. Jesus has done so much for all of us, this is the least I can do to help others come to the realization of the reality and true meaning of Christmas.”
Persinger says the event should have a good turnout as the church has received a great deal of response from the community and “has seen visitors come from as far as Beckley to see the Nativity.”
“We just want to make as many people aware as possible of what Christ really is and who He really is. We even upgraded this year and put a cross up on the power pole behind the church to depict Christ’s story from the beginning to the end.”
Kaymoor Community Church is located at 8028 Gatewood Road in Fayetteville.