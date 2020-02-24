After NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine posted on Twitter Monday morning announcing her death at 101, Katherine Johnson, the pioneering black female mathematician whose story was brought to life in the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures,” was mourned in headlines and on social media across the country.
But in her small hometown of White Sulphur Springs those lucky enough to have met her reflected not only on her accomplishments but also on the best way to honor her legacy.
“It seems like the best kept secret ever,” White Sulphur Springs City Manager Lloyd Haynes said of Johnson’s accomplishments.
Haynes is a Monroe County native but a 50-year resident and former mayor of White Sulphur Springs.
Despite his long tenure in Greenbrier County and in Johnson’s hometown, it wasn’t until a few years ago that he learned her story.
Johnson, born Aug. 26, 1918, to Joshua and Joylette Coleman, wasn’t in her hometown for long.
Because there was no school for black students beyond the eighth grade and because her parents were strong proponents of education, they sent all four of their children to high school and college in Institute on the grounds of what was then West Virginia State College.
Johnson’s professional career first led her into life as a public school teacher and then in 1953 into the all-black West Area Computing unit at what was then Langley Memorial Aeronautical Laboratory in Hampton, Va.
Johnson was one of the “computers” who solved equations by hand during NASA’s early years and those of its precursor organization, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.
Johnson and other black women initially worked in a racially segregated computing unit in Hampton, Va., that wasn’t officially dissolved until the NACA became NASA in 1958.
Johnson focused on airplanes and other research at first, but her work at NASA’s Langley Research Center eventually shifted to Project Mercury, the nation’s first human space program.
In 1961, Johnson computed rocket trajectory analysis for Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 Mission, the first to carry an American into space. The next year, at John Glenn’s insistence, she verified the calculations of a new NASA computer, which plotted his orbits around Earth.
It was that story specifically as well as the stories of her fellow black female co-workers that was first told in the book “Hidden Figures” and then in the Academy Award-nominated movie, in which Johnson was portrayed by Tariji P. Henson.
And though the world knew about Shepard and Glenn, it wasn’t until 2015 when President Barack Obama awarded a 97-year-old Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom and then in 2016 when “Hidden Figures” hit the big screen that people — even those in her hometown — learned the extraordinary story of the woman who helped launch them into space.
Haynes said it was probably during the production of the film that he learned of Johnson’s story.
He was mayor at that time and said he knew he needed to do something to honor her accomplishments.
“I reached out to her family and state officials and some good things came from that,” he said.
The “good things” came with the assistance of Tom Ambrose, president of the White Sulphur Springs Library Board of Trustees, and Janice Cooley, a member of the board of directors for the Greenbrier Historical Society.
Ambrose and other board members decided to name the library after Johnson and its community room after her father, its former custodian.
And Cooley, who had learned of Johnson through research for the historical society, which had recently performed a play on her life as a fundraiser, also reached out to her family.
Through their efforts, on Aug. 26, 2017 — her 99th birthday — Johnson returned to her hometown for the dedication of the Katherine Coleman Johnson Building and the Joshua McKinley Coleman Room and for a special private performance of the play “Azimuth Angels.”
“It was really exciting,” Haynes said. “She was the most personable person you could ever meet and 100 percent lady. I will cherish it for the rest of my life.”
As mayor, Haynes was responsible for signage announcing White Sulphur Springs as Johnson’s hometown.
He says it’s important that people know not only where she came from and what she accomplished but, more importantly, that they know how she accomplished what she did coming from where she did.
“It’s a great part of our history,” he said, “not just for the black community and for black history, but for the entire country and especially for people in West Virginia.
“We want children to realize that the sky is the limit and for her to come up in a period of time when it was so difficult to get recognized and to get anything — even to get a lunch — and for her to overcome all of those problems and still do all of those things. If she can do that, children today can do anything they want to do and be anything they want to be.”
Cooley, who has stayed in touch with Johnson’s daughters Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore and even talked with one Monday morning, said she, too, believes the most important thing Johnson leaves behind is her legacy of overcoming obstacles.
And, like Haynes, she said she was shocked when she learned Katherine Johnson’s story. She even had Johnson’s sister as a teacher at the segregated Bolling School in Lewisburg and still didn’t know.
But she says there were and probably still are a lot more Katherine Johnsons in the world — each one looking for a chance.
“It wasn’t meant to be a secret, but like a lot of history it gets lost,” she said.
“There are probably a lot of Katherine Johnsons who got overlooked and not recognized and educated and weren’t able to make contributions like she did,” she said, adding Johnson’s family is focused on spreading the word that there were other bright lights, too. ”She’s an example of what can happen when young people do receive the attention and support and they, too, can change the world.”
Ambrose echoed her thoughts.
“If you really go through Katherine’s story and all of the things she overcame, it’s the story of family and of people who helped along the way and said, ‘This youngster had potential,’ and nurtured her. That’s the real story,” he said.
“It shows you can do better and you can excel.”
