The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is bringing Dr. Kate Biberdorf, known as “Kate the Chemist,” to Charleston for dual presentations today at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia.
West Virginia GEAR UP will host the 2023 STEM Academy that morning for more than 1,500 students in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall. The keynote begins at 11 a.m. with an industry career exploration fair also taking place from 9-10:40 a.m. in the Clay Center lobby for students to learn more about potential STEM jobs in the state.
Science, Technology & Research (STaR) will host an evening performance for the public in the Clay Center’s Walker Theater. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a book signing to immediately follow. It is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation and is free to registered guests.
Dr. Biberdorf is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas. Through her theatrical and hands-on approach to teaching, Dr. Biberdorf is breaking down the image of the stereotypical scientist, while reaching students who might otherwise be intimidated by science.
She is the author of the bestseller The Big Book of Experiments, The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids, the fiction series Kate the Chemist, and the nonfiction book It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything. She’s been profiled in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and appeared on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBC Nightly News, The Rachael Ray Show, Star Talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson and Late Night with Stephen Colbert.
