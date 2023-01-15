A Kanawha County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II.
Perdue released the following information about the accident.
Just after midnight on Jan. 15, deputies were notified of a motor vehicle accident in Boomer involving four separate vehicles.
When deputies arrived they discovered a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were located beside the roadway with extensive damage. Two of the vehicles were parked and had no occupants, the other driven vehicle had minor damage.
The female who was ejected succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver received no injuries the release noted. The identity of those involved is being withheld until deputies complete their investigation.
Through witness statements, Perdue said, it appears the vehicle was traveling west on US Rt 60 at a high rate of speed, when it veered off the roadway striking a parked car, launching the vehicle into the air and causing it to flip and land on its top.
At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. US Rt 60 was closed for approximately four hours but is now back open.
The accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Assisting in the incident were the Boomer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance.
