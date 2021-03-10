A Kanawha County man faces a drug charge in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were on routine patrol in the Mount Hope area on Sunday evening. Fridley said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. A subsequent search of the vehicle following a positive indication by a Sheriff’s K9 yielded a quantity of a substance believed to be heroin.
Shante Deron Bowles, 41, of Charleston, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He now awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, can contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” They can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.