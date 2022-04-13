Around 75 law enforcement agencies from around the state are in Beckley this week for the annual West Virginia Police K-9 Association training. Dogs and their trainers from around the state show up at the event for the dogs to receive training, Beckley Police Department Sgt. W.P. Reynolds said.
Police dogs often spend their lives serving the department, and they develop strong bonds with their handlers. Reynolds’ dog, Helo, served with him from 2006 to 2018. When Helo retired in 2018, Reynolds took Helo home to live with his family. Helo passed away in 2020. Reynolds has continued as a K-9 handler.
Police agencies have dogs who are specialized in trailing and tracking people and those dogs who are specially trained in drug detection. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office also has hounds and German Shepherds, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter announced last year.
In January, the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office hound Bodi, who worked with Deputy Randy White, passed away after three years in retirement. Bodi had spent years recovering missing people and property.