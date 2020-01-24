The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. Thursday to an armed robbery in progress at the Go-Mart in Sophia.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, it was reported that a male with black paint on his face was robbing the store. While deputies were en route, the male fled on foot toward the IRS building. Officer Meadows of Sophia Police Department and Deputy Milam of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office located a juvenile suspect within minutes near the IRS building. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.
The juvenile will be held in a juvenile detention center pending a hearing before a circuit court judge.