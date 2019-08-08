Justices address reforms as well as changes in court operation

morgantown — Nearly one year after the West Virginia House of Delegates impeached four justices of the state Supreme Court of Appeal, Chief Justice Beth Walker is able to look back and see the positive that came out of that process.
Walker was one of four state supreme court justices that addressed the state’s reporters, editors, and publishers Saturday at the West Virginia Press Association’s 2019 Convention at the Lakeview Conference Center in Morgantown.
Justices Tim Armstead, Evan Jenkins, and John Hutchison joined Walker on Saturday to explain the reforms made to the state’s highest court, as well as promote its efforts at transparency, its workload, and its efforts to save taxpayer dollars. Justice Margaret Workman was unable to attend.
Walker, who became chief justice in January after being selected by her fellow justices, was one of four justices — one of whom resigned, and another sent to federal prison — to be impeached by house members Aug. 14.
One article of impeachment naming the entire court, including Walker, accused the court of not implementing policies or spending controls. Walker was the only justice to face an impeachment trial in the state Senate, which acquitted Walker and issued a censure.
Joining Walker on the bench were House Speaker Tim Armstead and former congressman Evan Jenkins, both of whom won special elections in 2018 to retain their seats on the bench, and former circuit judge John Hutchison who will face a special election in 2020.
Walker said having three brand-new justices — one with a perspective of circuit judges, and two with legislative experience — has been beneficial for the court and has allowed fresh ideas to flourish.
The five justices, including Workman, are working well together, Walker said. Since Walker took the gavel as chief justice, the court now has written policies for travel, accounting, purchasing card use, IT and computer use, asset management and inventory, and spending.
It’s all a part of the court’s Transparency and Accountability Initiative.
The supreme court has been working with the legislative and executive branches, with more transparent budgeting. The court also works with the State Auditor’s Office to improve spending transparency. There are 17 state cars in the judiciary fleet. All cars are in a pool, with no cars set aside exclusively for use by justices.
The court is also increasing its public outreach by speaking at schools and community organizations, as well as creating new videos to explain the court’s history and functions. Walker’s goal with public outreach is to keep the justices close to the people instead of walled off or disconnected.
One area that has seen reform is how the supreme court spends money. Armstead, who has experience with reviewing budgets submitted by the Governor’s Office and state agencies, said much work has been done to rein in spending and operate more efficiently.
The supreme court oversees 75 circuit judges, 47 family court judges, 158 magistrates: combined with staff, the court overseas 1,472 employees. In fiscal year 2019 which ended in June, the court had a budget of $139 million. The fiscal year 2020 budget that started in July was $121 million — $18 million less than the previous fiscal year.
When the court turns in its budget request to the legislature in January 2020, lawmakers will officially have more of a say over court spending. Amendment 2, approved by voters in 2018, allows the legislature to reduce the court’s budget, something the constitution had prevented lawmakers from doing.
Hutchison, who served as a circuit court judge in Raleigh County, briefed the media on the court’s caseload, which he said is up-to-date. During the January 2019 term that ended in June, the court issued 261 memorandum decisions and 61 signed opinions.
The appeals the court hears the most, Hutchison said, involves domestic cases dealing with abuse and neglect. According to court statistics, 32 percent of the court’s cases in 2017 were domestic cases. In 2018, that increased by 4 percent. During the 2019 spring term of the court, domestic cases decreased by 6 percent from 2018 numbers, though Hutchison expects the number to increase.
Hutchison said he didn’t have firm statistics but believed the increase in domestic cases could be linked to the state’s opioid crisis. It was a factor in many of the cases Hutchison dealt with as a circuit judge.
Taking that into account, the supreme court is implementing two new treatment courts alongside the successful drug court program. Family treatment courts, which should be up and running in September, will help parents with drug addiction who are in the middle of an abuse and neglect cases