Erin Justice of Rainelle, who completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision, and Lydia Wood of Beckley, who completed her Bachelor of Science in Human Services, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., in August.
Justice, Wood pick up August diplomas from University of Cumberlands
