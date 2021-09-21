Gov. Jim justice announced Tuesday in a two-page letter that he is ending his grievance with the Greenbrier County Board of Education and withdrawing his name for consideration as the boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School.
Justice addressed his letter to Board President Jeannie Wyatt and Superintendent Jeff Bryant.
The Greenbrier County Board of Education had previously rejected Justice’s application as the coach of the boys team, an action that Justice described as “vile” in his letter.
Until Tuesday afternoon, Justice was fighting the decision and had filed a grievance.
This is a developing story.