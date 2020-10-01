Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation officials will cut the ribbon on the Coalfields Expressway in Mullens today, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. – 31 years after the four-lane project was first launched with a legislative resolution.
This section – which is just under 9 miles between Slab Fork and Mullens with another mile of two-lane road into Mullens – was originally graded more than a decade ago.
The contract to complete the new four-lane section into Mullens was awarded in October 2018 and was initially expected to be finished in November 2019.
When opened to traffic, the new section will extend the useable length of the Coalfields Expressway to 18 miles – from Beckley to Mullens.
The project is part of the governor’s Roads to Prosperity plan and is financed with General Obligation Bonds authorized by the constitutional amendment.
The Coalfields Expressway, known as U.S. Rt. 121, will traverse 62 miles across McDowell, Wyoming, and Raleigh counties in West Virginia when completed, with another 51 miles in Virginia, from Pound, in Wise County, through Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Mary Catherine Brooks