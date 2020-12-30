During his daily press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the targeted date for the resumption of winter sports would be pushed back to March 1.
The announcement comes after Justice elected to postpone the start of all practices to Jan. 11 back in November.
Girls basketball teams around the state had already started practice and conditioning before the seasons were initially postponed with boys basketball set to open the follow week.
Justice also announced elementary and middle school students would return to school on Jan. 19 as well as high school students located in counties that aren’t red on the color map.