Justice saves the Day School

While Gov. Jim Justice is holding his cards close to his vest regarding an expected announcement on Wednesday about the planned Sept. 8 opening of schools across the state, he did share that he has found $50,000 to keep a Beckley institution running this year.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Day School, a 65-year-old institution in the City of Beckley, will continue serving preschool children, St. Stephen's Rector Susan Claytor said Tuesday.
The school is now enrolling again for the 2020-2021 school year, and the six staff members — including long-time teachers Kathy Trump and Kim Houchins — have been rehired, Claytor confirmed.
The Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia had announced last week that the school would close, due to a $40,000 shortfall in the budget. Low enrollment over the past three years and a severe drop this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, had finished the school, church officials said.
When Justice learned of the pending closure last week from media, he immediately took steps to save the school, Rebecca Blaine, director of governmental affairs, said Thursday.
Blaine reported that Justice spoke with Claytor, whom she described as very "realistic" about the process.
"We started dispatching some of our folks early this morning to look into some grants," said Blaine. "It's never cut-and-dry, these grants.
"For every grant, there's 15 different criteria that have to be met."
Blaine said the governor has received calls from Beckley residents who have urged him to find grant funding for the Day School.
"He knows it is so dear to the community, so he's eager to see if anything can be done," she reported on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Claytor confirmed that a $50,000 grant from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had been earmarked for the Day School.
"The governor's office staff has informed us that there is grant money available for the school, and we are waiting for formal confirmation," she reported. "We have rehired our staff and asked parents to let us now their intentions for the upcoming school year.
"I'm still in shock and working very hard to reverse course," she said.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold on Tuesday described the school as a "tradition unparalleled" in preschool history within the city.
"Just consider the caring and dedicated teachers and the successful graduates, over the years," said Rappold.
The preschool boasts a strong percentage of college graduates among its alumni.
Justice and his daughter, Jill, attended the preschool, which offers a play group for 2-year-olds and preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Rappold said he learned of Justice's grant on Tuesday evening.
"First I've heard, but I'm not surprised," he said. "That's what Jim does."
Justice said Tuesday that he hopes the school can be saved.
"It's a great school," he said. "This has been an institution in Beckley, forever.
"We wanted to try to help it, if we could help it.
"I'm tickled to death to do it," he added. "That's what I'm here for, and that's what I do, and that's what I want to keep doing."
Justice is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the upcoming school year.
He declined Tuesday evening to offer details.