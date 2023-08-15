Because it was such an unabashed political stunt coming at a time when its author is running for higher political office, it is fair to ask if Gov. Jim Justice’s campaign will be paying the $600,000 cost associated with sending 54 members of the state’s National Guard to support Operation Lone Star, a controversial border security program cooked up by Texas’ Republican governor.
Otherwise, West Virginia’s taxpayers are on the hook for that bill. Not that this state does not have other, more urgent priorities that could use that kind of cash. But there’s our self-serving governor, throwing our money around to advance his own agenda.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star to increase security along the Texas-Mexico border in March 2021, citing insufficient policies from the federal government to slow the flow of immigrants from illegally crossing into the United States. But it wasn’t long after Abbott sent the first wave of troops to patrol the border that the complaints from the Texas Guard starting rolling in. Not only did Guard command, on short notice, have to scramble to execute a large-scale and complex mission that typically would take months to plan and launch, rank and file soldiers told the Texas Tribune that the operation messed with their lot in life back home – hitting their income, delaying their education and toying with their general well-being.
Reporting from other states from where troops were sent on similar missions detailed that there was often not much for them to do. They would be assigned busy work, including shoveling horse manure, surveying cameras and filing paperwork.
It is noteworthy that none of the southernmost counties in Texas signed on to Abbott’s emergency declaration at the border.
We would like to think that our governor would have thought of that before he pulled the trigger, that an adviser would have mentioned it to the boss, but if Justice was aware of just how meaningless the whole operation was, it certainly was of no consequence to his decision making.
Puffing his chest, posing for a picture with men in camo and pretending to be a candidate who is tough on crime, Justice said at the deployment, “Every single day that more and more people cross that border, more and more potential bad things happen to West Virginia.”
Well, let’s get a few things straight.
First, the border is some 2,000 miles from West Virginia and immigrants account for less than 2 percent of our state’s population, according to a West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy analysis of Census data.
No. 2, the United States Sentencing Commission reports that more than 85 percent of people charged with fentanyl trafficking are U.S. citizens — not immigrants.
And finally, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol say more than 90 percent of fentanyl seized at the Mexican border comes through legal ports of entry.
In February of this year, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters it was “unequivocally false” that “non-citizens” were bringing fentanyl into the United States. Most immigrants at the border, he said, are asylum-seekers who are “making claims of credible fear” and looking for a safer place to live.
Regardless, Republicans like Justice — including 13 other governors and, a little closer to home, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Carol Miller — have demonized a vulnerable population to advance a false narrative and party dogma.
Like this from Justice at the deployment: “We see countless situations where bad guys and bad girls are coming, bad people that are doing bad stuff, whether that be drugs or trafficking or whatever it may be.”
Well, he sees nothing of the kind. If he opened his eyes to the situation on the ground in Central America, he would know that those “bad” people are most often fleeing civil strife, running from danger and death threats, from economic conditions this governor has never known because he was lucky enough to inherit great mountains of wealth from his daddy.
Justice simply showed how callous he can be, using the plight and hardships of people he views as less than him to his advantage. While the governor was acting to “protect our borders,” what he was really up to was trying to distract us from all of the problems that have gone to seed right here at home — under his watch.
It was, plain and simple, political theater.
Did it make Justice look tough on crime? Hardly. But it did expose him as a political hack, willing to spend taxpayer money for self-promotion.
That’s not the stuff of which an honorable senator is made.
