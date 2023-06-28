Joshua Blaine Cline, 43, of Justice, pleaded guilty June 27 to fleeing with reckless indifference and assault on an officer.
Cline was sentenced as prescribed by state law, according to Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor. Violation of fleeing with reckless indifference is punishable by one to five years in prison, and assault on an officer is punishable by not less than 24 hours nor more than six months in jail. The sentences will run concurrently.
Cline was observed speeding in Hanover, when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Cline fled, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase during which Cline drove left-of-center and cut through a parking lot and several residential yards. He also struck a carport, a fence, and a deputy’s cruiser, Bishop said.
“Having been involved in a number of high-speed chases myself, I understand the extreme danger that this type of irresponsible behavior poses – not only to the police officer, but to the community as a whole,” emphasized Bishop, who is a former West Virginia State Police trooper.
“We absolutely will not tolerate such reckless and extremely dangerous behavior in Wyoming County,” Bishop said.
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
Wyoming County Sheriff’s Sgt. Logan Cook investigated the crimes.
Bishop lauded the work of Laxton and the prosecutor’s staff, along with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, particularly noting the professionalism of Cook and Sheriff’s Cpl. Christian Hedinger.
“We are fortunate to have professionals such as these working for the citizens of Wyoming County,” Bishop said.
