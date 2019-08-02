Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has awarded $5,417,239 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects, including agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Nicholas, Wyoming and Pocahontas counties. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs, according to a press release from Justice.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, the release explained.
These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Raleigh County Commission ($145,000), Fayette Commission ($110,500), Greenbrier Commission ($285,000), Nicholas ($89,250), Pocahontas ($51,000), Wyoming ($130,000) received funds for operation of community corrections program operated through the county.
Summers Commission was awarded $115,000 to operate the community corrections program in both Summers and Monroe counties.