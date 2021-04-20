Governor Jim Justice has pointed four new members to the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) Board of Governors.
The news members are Megan Callaghan Bailey, Ashley N. Deem, Barry Holstein and Larry Pack, Jr.
The BridgeValley Board of Governors consists of nine lay members and three representatives of the College, including a faculty representative, a staff representative and a student representative, all elected by their respective governing bodies.
Deem, a career litigator, will serve as Chairman of the Board of Governors, while Mark Blankenship will serve as Vice Chairman. Deem and Blankenship were nominated and voted into their respective positions on April 16.