CHARLESTON — Public schools in West Virginia will not begin until at least Sept. 8.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday afternoon it’s a matter of having some time to assess the developing situation with COVID-19 and the growing numbers of positive cases in the state and around the country.
“We are going to target a start date of Sept. 8 for schools,” Justice said, adding that he will address a possible start date for high school football games on Friday.
Justice said the date will still allow for schools to get in all the necessary hours and end the year in May.
“If we can buy ourselves more time, the better off we will be. That’s exactly what we are doing.” — Governor Jim Justice