charleston — Gov. Jim Justice has announced the award of $1,184,284.00 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program funds to 42 projects across West Virginia. These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving the functioning of the criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional projects and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
“I’ve always said we always need to do everything in our power to help make our criminal justice system better and better,” Gov. Justice said. “This grant program is going to open up even more possibilities to the incredible men and women working in our justice system. I couldn’t be more proud to award this funding.”
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
STATEWIDE
l Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, $70,000 to support the WVSCA/WVDCR Collaborative Video Conferencing Project.
l West Virginia State Police, $215,284 to provide for officer salaries to continue a statewide multi- jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
MONROE COUNTY
Monroe County Commission, $15,000 to support the position of a Prevention Resource Officer assigned to James Monroe High School.
RALEIGH COUNTY
City of Beckley, $15,000 to support the position of a Prevention Resource Officer assigned to Woodrow Wilson High School.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission, $25,000 to support Prevention Resource Officers assigned to Westside High and Wyoming East High Schools.