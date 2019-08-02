Just For Kids Inc. will hold its annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 16 at Glade Springs Resort, Cobb Course, to support the work of its child advocacy center.
Now in its eighth year, the event is turning out to be one of Just For Kids' biggest fundraisers, thanks to the support of sponsors and participating golfers.
This year’s event is already sold out, with a field of 26 teams. Title Sponsors for the event are Karen and David Rainey, and Tournament Sponsor is KidLink Treatment Services.
Gold Sponsors include Jan Allen and Judy Street, Aspen Corporation, Bypass Pharmacy, Pooh and George Gephardt, Rick and Stoya Lay, Mary and Bill Lee, Lissa Mohler and Marcy Nolan, Performance Physical Therapy and Fitness, Raleigh General Hospital, Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Mark and Kris Serbinski, Antoinette Starr, Tali and John Stepp, Summit Bank, Allen and Melissa Teinert and United Bank. Silver Sponsors include Terry and Hans Carstensen, Dr. Steve Childress, Fayette County National Bank, Brendan Mahoney and Gordon Street, Real Housewives of Glade Springs, Rainbow Pediatrics, Richmond and Company, Denise and Gary Schroeder, Tamarack, and Mary Ann and Robert Worley.
There are also 68 hole sponsors, over 25 silent auction items offering rounds of golf at exclusive locations, a ski package at Winterplace, and overnight stays and tours as several locations.
“This tournament is a way to spread the word about the work we do and raise needed funds for the children we serve.” said Marcy Nolan, Just For Kids Board President. “We appreciate the golfing community’s understanding of the importance of providing a safe and friendly facility for children who are experiencing the trauma of child abuse.”
Title Sponsors Karen and David Rainey are excited to help underwrite the event so that all team proceeds will go directly to supporting the children we serve. Just For Kids would also like to recognize Glade Springs Resort, The United Way of Southern West Virginia and the Beckley Area Foundation.
Contributions are still being accepted.
Founded in 2002, Just For Kids works with hundreds of children in Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming counties each year who are experiencing sexual abuse in their lives. A nationally-certified Child Advocacy Center, Just For Kids creates a coordinated, professional team response for helping children alleging criminal child abuse. Offices are located in uptown Beckley, Oak Hill and Pineville.
For more information, call 304-255-4834 or visit jfkwv.com.
