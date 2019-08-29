Just For Kids announces successful golf fundraiser, tournament winners

The Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center recently hosted its largest ever fundraiser, netting more than $47,000 during the golf tournament for the work of the advocacy center.
The release said 25 teams enjoyed an afternoon of golf, followed by a reception, silent auction and awards ceremony.
Trophies were awarded for the lowest scoring men's, women's and mixed teams, as well as prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive in men's and women's.
The winners are as follows:
• Mixed Division — Roger and Ying Wei Mulready and Janie and Tracy Webber
• Women's Division — Mary Fulbright, Claytina Shepherd, Pat Slack and Mary Ann Worley
• Men's Division — Steve Crigger, Doss Howell, Joh Tabit and Ryan Wines
• Closest to the pin — Tom Lemke
• Longest Drive, Women — Claytina Shepherd
• Longest Drive, Men — Sam Hall
— Wendy Holdren