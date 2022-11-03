Crime scene photos, depicting a deceased 7-year-old Tre-shaun Brown lying on a couch with blood pooling around his head, were shown to the jury Thursday in the trial of the Beckley man accused of killing the boy after allegedly stabbing the boy’s mother multiple times.
Accused in the murder of Tre-shaun as well as the attempted murder of his mother, Felicia Brown, is Rashad “Rico” Thompson.
Thompson is also facing charges of child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.
Beckley Police Department (BPD) Corporal Ryan C. Cuevas testified Thursday that he took all 19 photos shown to the jury. The photos showed the interior of apartment 408 at Lewis Ritchie Apartments in Beckley following an alleged altercation in the early morning hours of March 18, 2021.
Also included in those photos were two pictures of the front stoop and grassy area of the neighboring apartment, 409.
Cuevas testified that he collected several items from the scene, including three phones, clothing belonging to Brown and Thompson, several knives – some containing blood, and a bloody hammer. Those items were all tagged as evidence.
Those items were shown to the jury after the crime scene photos.
During the cross-examination of Cuevas by Matthew Victor, Thompson’s defense attorney, Cuevas was asked why more evidence wasn’t collected from the apartment.
Victor went on to ask why a sample was not taken from each surface that contained blood as well as why all items containing blood were not taken into evidence.
He then moved on to ask Cuevas about whether he collected any fingerprints from the scene.
Cuevas said he did not, though he could not speak to what procedures were performed on the items in evidence once they were taken to a lab for analysis.
Victor used the answers to make the claim that there could have been DNA from an unknown party at the scene that was never collected and that the evidence was collected with the understanding that Thompson was the suspect and Brown was the victim.
He said this assumption could have skewed the way in which evidence was collected.
During the redirect of Cuevas, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield asked, “How much evidence could you have collected out of 408 if you collected everything of evidentiary value?”
“Hundreds upon hundreds,” Cuevas replied.
Cuevas said he arrived at Lewis Ritchie Apartments around 4 a.m. March 18, just a couple of hours after the altercation.
As a member of BPD’s crime scene unit, Cuevas said his job was to photograph the scene and collect evidence.
Hatfield then began showing Cuevas a series of photos, asking each time where the photo was taken and what it depicted.
Cuevas said the first four photos he was shown were taken by him in the living room of apartment 408 where Thompson and Brown, Thompson’s girlfriend at the time, lived. Tre-shaun, a second boy and the couple’s biological 2-year-old daughter also lived in the home.
The first photo shown to Cuevas, later broadcast to the entire courtroom on a projector, was a wide shot of the living room taken from just inside the front door of apartment 408 on the first floor.
In the photo, two couches can be seen – one on the wall to the left of the front door and one on the back wall which separates the living room from the kitchen.
On the couch to the left, a small boy can be seen. His face is visible, and he is curled up in a fetal position in the far-right corner of the couch. Blood surrounds the child, identified as Tre-shaun.
In addition to a pool of blood near the boy’s head, splatters of blood can be seen on the wall behind the couch as well as on the ceiling above him.
The next three photos shown to Cuevas and the courtroom are all closeup images of Tre-shaun on the day he died.
In one image, a blanket can be seen covering the boy’s legs, which are bent toward his chest.
Blood is also seen on a multicolored sheet under the boy. There is also blood on the boy’s head and running down the side of his cheek.
In describing two close-up images, Cuevas said they showed “catastrophic injury” to the left side of the boy’s head.
Thompson’s defense attorneys, Stanley Selden and Victor, had a standing objection to all the crime scene photos taken by Cuevas being allowed into evidence and broadcast to the courtroom.
These standing objections were noted each time by Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, who is presiding over the case, but were ultimately overruled.
Close-up photos of other angles of the living room were also shown to the jury. In one photo, taken from inside apartment 408 and facing the front door, a hammer can be seen at the bottom edge of the photo.
Police have alleged that this was the hammer used to kill Tre-shaun. In the photo, the hammer appears to be coated in blood.
There are also pictures of several knives on the second couch in the living room.
Photos were also taken of the kitchen in apartment 408, where Brown testified Wednesday that she was choked and later stabbed repeatedly by Thompson.
Blood, which appears to be either splattered or smeared, can be seen in all the photos taken in the kitchen. There is a large amount of blood in a photo taken in front of a refrigerator, which is on the back wall of the kitchen. In front of the fridge is a wooden chair, which is on its side and appears to be broken.
During testimony Wednesday, Brown said she was stabbed by Thompson while lying on her back in front of the refrigerator.
Thursday morning, jurors were taken to the apartment, located on Industrial Drive. They were taken inside the apartment, which is unoccupied, now, and contains no furniture.
Kirkpatrick guided jurors on a tour of the first floor of the apartment, which only contained a small living room and a kitchen.
Prior to the tour, attorneys from both sides had identified areas in the apartment which they would like the judge to point out to jurors.
This included the location where the couches were placed in the living room when Thompson and Brown lived there, as well as the location of their table in the kitchen and other facts of note deemed important by the attorneys.
The entire tour, known as a jury view, lasted just under 15 minutes.
Todd Bromfield, an EMT with JanCare Ambulance Service, and Detective Morgan Bragg, the chief of detectives in BPD, also testified Thursday.
Bromfield testified that he treated Brown’s injuries on the night of the incident and later transported her to Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital.
The prosecution was only able to question Bragg for roughly 40 minutes before the judge opted to end the court proceedings for the day. The prosecution’s questioning of Bragg will resume Friday morning.
During his testimony Thursday, Bragg was shown pictures of Thompson while in police custody at the Beckley Police Department taken some time after 5 a.m. on March 18, 2021.
Bragg said he took the photos, which were pictures of the front and back of Thompson’s hands as well as a photo of Thompson where his face and part of his chest and shoulders were visible.
Only one of these photos was projected on a screen and displayed to the entire courtroom. The photo was of Thompson’s left hand. In this photo, blood can be seen on his nails as well as in the creases of his hand.
For the remaining photos, Hatfield walked over to the jury box and showed the photos directly to the jury.
The trial will resume Friday at 9 a.m.
When asked by the judge whether the state would rest its case on Friday, Hatfield said, “I see it being possible but maybe not probable.”
