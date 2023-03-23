A Beckley man with prior felony convictions could be facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty Thursday of three felony charges related to a June 2022 shooting at an apartment complex in Beckley.
It took less than 30 minutes Thursday afternoon for the jury to deliberate on the charges against Andrew Miller, 32, of Oak Hill, who was accused of shooting Anthony Goard, 27, of Oak Hill, on June 2, 2022, at the Hargrove Apartments in Beckley.
Miller was found guilty of three felony charges – the malicious wounding of Goard, the wanton endangerment of Goard and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The jury found Miller not guilty of the wanton endangerment of Niesha Dodson, who was in a back room of the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Despite coming to a verdict, the jury is expected to return to Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick’s courtroom on Friday to hear remarks on why Miller should receive a harsher penalty for his recent convictions under the state’s recidivist statute.
Under this statute, if two of three of Miller’s prior felony convictions involve either actual violence, a threat of violence or substantial impact upon the victim such that harm results, then a life sentence can be imposed.
This hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Friday.
Prior to their deliberation, the jury heard from Miller, who was the only witness called to testify for the defense.
In his testimony, Miller said it was the third man in the room, identified as Jason Thompson, also known as JT, who shot Goard.
Miller said Thompson and Goard were both drug dealers and got into an argument about drugs.
During his cross examination by Raleigh County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Miller said he was in the living room with Thompson when Goard was shot but he did not physically see Goard, who was in the kitchen, get shot.
Parsons then went on to ask Miller why he chose to flee the scene and later lied to police about his identity if he was just a witness to a crime and not the perpetrator.
“I didn't want to be arrested,” Miller said.
“For what?” Parsons said.
“For being on parole and around a crime that just took place,” Miller said.
Parsons also asked Miller why he never called 911 or approached law enforcement to inform them that Thompson was the shooter.
This line of questioning prompted several objections from Miller’s defense attorney, Michael Froble, who said Parsons' questions were in violation of attorney client privilege as well as Miller’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
In his closing, Froble focused on the fact that police were never able to find Thompson after the day of the shooting. He also said there was not enough evidence to determine if it was Miller or Thompson who shot Goard.
Froble also brought up the fact that Goard, during his testimony on Wednesday, was adamant that Miller was holding a 45mm gun when he shot him despite other testimony which indicated that Goard was shot with a 9mm gun.
“... The truth - my Lord, I’d like to know what the truth is,” Froble said. “We've been here for four days, and I have no idea ... There's been one turn and another.”
He went on to say that Goard, the only person to take the stand and identify Miller as the shooter, did not have a good track record of being honest with police.
“You have to think about Anthony (Goard), you have to think about his testimony, whether it's credible,” Froble said. “The fact that he's lied and misled the police on various occasions.”
In his rebuttal to Froble’s closing argument, Parsons held up both guns to the jury to demonstrate the similarities between the two guns in evidence, a 9mm gun and a 45mm gun, and explain why anyone unfamiliar with guns could have mistaken one for the other.
“Anyone want to hazard a guess as to which caliber gun I'm holding in which hand, which silver black gun I have?” Parsons said. “... you really want to criticize Mr. Goard for failing to identify the correct caliber of the weapon he was shot with. Is that fair?”
He went on to point out that regardless of Thompson’s current whereabouts, Miller’s DNA was found on the 9mm gun discovered near the crime scene.
“It is uncontroverted in this case that Andrew Miller's DNA was on this firearm,” Parsons said. “What does uncontroverted mean? There hasn't been one single question asked, there hasn't been one single piece of evidence introduced that disproves (Miller’s) DNA was on that gun. Not one.”
Following the verdict, Parsons made a motion that Miller's bond be revoked in light of the convictions.
Kirkpatrick honored the request and asked that Miller be remanded to the custody of Southern Regional Jail.
