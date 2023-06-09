Local leaders in Beckley are hoping planned Juneteenth events will serve as a way to educate the community on the history and importance of the newly recognized federal holiday.
Celebrated on the 19th of June, Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865.
According to The Associated Press, “The celebrations began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas. Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865. Even then, some white people who had profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news. News that the war had ended and they were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city on June 19, 1865, more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.”
Although celebrations on this day go back more than a century, it was only recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.
It is for this reason that Tina Pannell, organizer of Beckley’s Juneteenth celebrations, said she sees the occasion as a way to make sure the importance of the day is not lost on the public.
“It’s like a consistent educational moment,” Pannell said. “If I’m at the gas station, if I’m at a council meeting, if I’m at a basketball game in Shady Spring, it’s an education moment and it’s beautiful. And those who are not ready for it, they have still absorbed the education of it.”
Celebrations marking Beckley’s 19th Annual Juneteenth Event will begin on Friday, June 16, at Leisure Lanes.
By signing up on the website kidsbowlfree.com, Pannell said kids ages 2-17 will be able to bowl for free all summer at Leisure Lanes on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
The following morning at 9 a.m., Pannell said everyone is invited to the Wright Hunter Cemetery for a flag-raising ceremony.
Located on Antonio Avenue off South Fayette Street, the Wright Hunter Cemetery in one of the longest-standing Black cemeteries in East Beckley.
While at the cemetery, Pannell said they will place a flag on the headstones of all the men and women who served in the military.
“The premise is to acknowledge our forefathers,” Pannell said.
She added that they will also have a prayer, sing a couple of historical Black hymns and raise a flag at full mast in the cemetery.
Then at 10 a.m. the first Connie Mckeever Freedom Walk will commence from Hunter Cemetery to Smooth Avenue near where Stratton Elementary is located.
Pannell said Mckeever helped establish Juneteenth events in West Virginia 19 years ago.
Also taking place on Saturday, June 17, is a gathering at New River Park from noon to 5 p.m. Free hot dogs will be provided to attendees. Vendors will also be on site for additional food to purchase.
Any interested vendors can reach out to Pannell at 480-313-0610.
Pannell said she really wants to stress that all the Juneteenth events are open to everyone.
“It’s a diversity event, it’s not Black, it’s not white, it’s not Puerto Rican, it’s not a Mexican event, it’s an American event,” she said.
Also in the spirit of Juneteenth, Beckley resident Xavier Oglesby has organized an Old Fashion Card Party which will take place starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Beckley Woman’s Club, 202 Park Ave.
In addition to celebrating Juneteenth, Oglesby said the card party will also recognize Father’s Day.
For a fee of $12.50, Oglesby said attendees will be treated to a brisket dinner with all the fixin’s.
Although food, games and music are essential to every card party, Oglesby said the most important part of any card party is the fellowship.
“I think that today, probably the greatest thing that’s missing with all of the communication that we have – we have telephones and television, you’ve got so many ways to reach out – you get information around the world in seconds and, and what have you, but we’re starving for human interaction,” he said.
“But there was something about the way we used to do things.”
Other planned Juneteenth events include a gathering from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at Graney Memorial Park.
For more information about Beckley’s Juneteenth events contact Pannell at 480-313-0610.
