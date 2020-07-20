Raleigh County Judicial Annex will be closed until July 27, after a Raleigh Circuit Clerk worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and an anticipated cleaning by the West Virginia National Guard was not delivered, Raleigh officials confirmed Monday.
The Circuit Clerk worker said he had developed symptoms of the sometimes fatal illness on Thursday, July 9, but believed he had allergies. He finished the work week but went for testing after he became seriously ill on Saturday, July 11.
On Wednesday, he learned his test was positive.
Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich received authorization from the West Virginia Supreme Court to close the Judicial Annex, which hosts Circuit, magistrate and family courts, on Friday so that West Virginia National Guard members could sanitize it on Saturday or Sunday.
A worker in Dimlich's office on Monday reported that the office had not been cleaned when employees arrived at work on Monday morning, prompting circuit judges to meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday to find a resolution.
Dimlich on Monday issued an order that closes the Judicial Annex until Monday, July 27, so that it may be cleaned.
An on-duty magistrate will make provisions to handle all emergency matters, including abuse and neglect cases, criminal arraignments and hearings that have statutory time limits, domestic violence petition filings, juvenile delinquency or abuse and neglect cases involving removal from the home, posting of criminal bonds, search warrants, mental hygiene orders, adult abuse and adult financial exploitation cases.
Citizens who need assistance in the emergency matters should contact the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center at 304-255-9312 and inform the office that they need help.
Dimlich said that, at that point, the Raleigh EOC will contact the magistrate on duty to address emergency issues.
Multiple people reported to The Register-Herald that Annex employees had reported to work on Monday with the belief that their work environment had been sanitized.
The building had not been cleaned by the close of the Monday work day, a county official reported.