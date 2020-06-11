Judges wait on answers in magistrate race

The Raleigh County Circuit Court is accepting applications from the public for the Raleigh County Magistrate Division 2 seat that resigned incumbent Steve Massie won on Tuesday, according to unofficial poll results.
Raleigh County Circuit Court Chief Judge Andy Dimlich said Wednesday that a decision will not likely be made before June 29.
Massie had resigned from the seat in March, after ballots were printed, and announced he would not take the position, if elected, because state code regarding magistrate conduct violations interfered with his ministry to veterans through his church.
According to Ancil Ramey, legal counsel to the West Virginia Judicial Hearing Board, Massie had also signed an agreement with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Judicial Investigation Committee (JIC) that he would not accept the position, if elected. On June 29, the West Virginia Judicial Hearing Board will either approve, reject or modify the agreement and then send a recommendation to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for approval.
The hearing deals with seven ethics violation charges that the WVSCOA Judicial Investigation Committee made against him in October. The hearing is also expected to give county judges more information on how to proceed to appoint someone to the magistrate's seat that Massie won, earning 7,059 votes.
Ramey said he anticipates that the agreement between Massie and JIC will be approved on June 29. The WVSCOA must then approve the recommendation by the Judicial Hearing Board.
If WVSOA approves the agreement which bars Massie from serving as magistrate, either Dimlich will appoint an interim magistrate to serve Division 2 until Jan. 1 or incoming Chief Justice Darl Poling will make the appointment for Jan. 1.
"People can submit their applications, but a decision has not been made on whether an interim magistrate will be appointed, prior to Jan. 1," Dimlich said. "Obviously, one will have to be appointed on Jan. 1.
"I'm going to ask the magistrates what they think, if they want somebody for that period (until Jan. 1), as opposed to us just handling it for them."
Challenger Stephanie French received 6,605 votes, while write-in candidates Brian Moore and Gary Vaughan shared a pool of 2,081 votes. Some absentee ballots mailed Monday were still being entered on Thursday.
Massie had been suspended in March on a charge that is not among the charges being heard on June 29. He resigned shortly after the suspension and said that his resignation was for religious reasons, since state code regarding magistrate behavior outside of the office barred him from effectively serving veterans through a church ministry.
By that time, Massie's name already appeared on the printed ballot as the incumbent for the Division 2 race. French's name also appeared on the ballot.
Later, write-in candidates Moore and Vaughan entered the race.
Neither Massie nor his attorney, John McCuskey of Charleston, were available for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.
The October charges are related to allegations of lying, using public office for private gain, allowing social relationships to influence or appear to influence judicial proceedings, abusing or appearing to abuse the prestige of judicial office, participation in activities that appear to undermine his independence, integrity or impartiality in cases between 2014 and 2019.
Massie has said the charges amount to religious prosecution.
"Magistrate Massie intends to vigorously defend and oppose each of the commission's charges against him," his attorney said in October.
The Division 2 magistrate race has been controversial, and Dimlich said that there is currently no simple answer for who will be the magistrate or when a magistrate will be appointed.
State law permits the presiding chief circuit court judge to appoint a magistrate or interim magistrate to the seat.
The appointee does not have to be from candidates in the District 2 race and does not have to relate to how many votes a candidate received from the public.
Judges may appoint a member of the public who applies for the seat, Dimlich added.
Currently, there is no rush to make the appointment.
"Obviously, it won't be an overnight process," said Dimlich. "I'd have to get applications and see who would want to run and who was interested."
In addition to Massie's legal woes, the District 2 race was marked by bitter infighting that included a civil lawsuit, allegations of opponents killing pets, lies about education, high school sports and career background, stealing and defacing campaign signs, threatened release of illegal revenge porn against an unnamed candidate and online provocation.