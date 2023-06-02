A Beckley man with more than 40 years of experience in courtrooms in West Virginia announced his retirement Thursday from the state’s highest court.
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison said it felt like it was the right time to ease his way into retirement, though he intends to finish his term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
“It's a really good time in my life; it's a really good point in my life. My wife and I are healthy ... it’s a good time to step back,” Hutchison said in an interview with The Register-Herald Thursday.
Hutchison was appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2018 by Gov. Jim Justice following a major scandal involving justices who were impeached by state lawmakers following charges related to corruption, overspending and lack of oversight.
Having stepped in during a time when the reputation of the state Supreme Court was at a low ebb, Hutchison said his goal as a justice was to get the court back in good standing with the public and elected officials.
“I always tell people that my goal was to get the court where it needed to be, off the front page,” he said. “Over the past five years, a lot of tremendous change has taken place in the court. And the court, I believe, is back where it needs to be.”
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice William “Bill” Wooton, another Beckley lawyer, said Hutchison’s experience was an asset to the court in the years following the scandal.
“He's just been a tremendous teacher, if you will, of how to be a judge,” Wooton said. “I'd never been a judge before I came to this court. And not just for me, those other members of the court, we all looked to Justice Hutchison for guidance in a host of areas because of his extensive experience in the trial courts. No one else on the court has served as a circuit judge, and that's just invaluable on the Supreme Court.”
Wooton said Hutchison's retirement is well deserved though he will be missed.
Hutchison, 72, said he has been intrigued with the law since high school, though it took him longer than some to get his start as an attorney.
Hutchison graduated from Davis and Elkins College in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. During his four years at Davis and Elkins College, he also played on the basketball team.
After graduation, Hutchison stayed at his alma mater for two more years and worked as an assistant basketball coach. He then went on to be the dorm director and assistant basketball coach at Concord University from 1975 to 1977.
While serving as an assistant basketball coach, Hutchison married his wife Viki, who encouraged him to pursue a line of work outside of coaching.
“My wife and I agreed that being a college coach was not where I needed to be and so with her help, I switched gears and started working on getting into law school,” he said. “And I did, I was accepted, and she and I went to Morgantown. She paid the bills and I studied.”
Hutchison graduated withj a degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1980 and returned to Raleigh County to practice law.
Hutchison said he still remembers his first major trial case where he was able to convince the judge and the jury of his client’s innocence.
“It was a car accident. Two ladies were unfortunately killed in the car wreck. And it was a passenger car, a tractor-trailer and a dump truck all got together and I represented the dump truck, and the process, going through nine days of trial on that type of a case, still sticks in my mind,” he said.
Hutchison practiced law in Raleigh County for 10 years with Gorman, Sheatsley and Hutchison before opening the Nationwide Insurance West Virginia Trial Division Office in 1991.
A few years later, Hutchison was tapped to take on the role of circuit judge in Raleigh County, which he said was unexpected but seemed like the next natural step in his law career.
“During the 15 years that I practiced before I became a judge, I tried a lot of cases and I enjoyed being in front of the jury,” he said. “My wife would tell you that I'm a little bit of a ham, that I like to talk too much sometimes. But part of that ... those traits do a trial lawyer a lot of good, so I enjoyed doing that. And when the judicial office opened in Raleigh County in 1995, it just seemed like a natural transition to me.”
After initially being appointed to the bench in 1995 by then-Gov. Gaston Caperton, Hutchison would go on to serve as a circuit judge until 2018 after winning four reelection campaigns.
Serving on the bench with him for much of his time as a circuit judge in Raleigh County was Raleigh County Circuit Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III.
Before becoming judges, Kirkpatrick said he remembers being in the courtroom with Hutchison though they were typically on opposite sides.
“He usually did defense work, and I was more or less on the plaintiff’s side, and we had several cases together,” Kirkpatrick said. “He was always a gentleman and a good opponent to have in court.”
As a judge, Kirkpatrick said Hutchison is “truly impartial, very intelligent and simply an excellent judge.”
Kirkpatrick said he viewed Hutchison as a mentor and valued his advice and input.
“When he leaves the court, there will be a great void to fill because of the loss of his vast expertise and experience,” Kirkpatrick said.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he has known Hutchison since the two men were boys and always thought Hutchison was sensible but not without a sense of humor.
Rappold said he remembers having to appear before Hutchison for jury duty and was struck by the care and time he spent explaining the duties of the jury to everyone in the court.
“He didn't just brush over that. He went into a lot of detail and probably took 30 to 40 minutes to explain just how important that job of a non-partial juror was,” he said. “I always thought that was pretty cool.”
When it was announced that Hutchison was being appointed to the West Virginia Supreme Court in 2018, Rappold said he knew right away that Hutchison would be able to restore the reputation of the court.
“When I heard that John Hutchison had been appointed to fill one of the vacancies, I thought, ‘Well, here we go. This will get straightened out, and it’ll get straightened out in a hurry.’ And it did,” Rappold said. “(Hutchison) is a brilliant guy, no nonsense, and I credit him largely for getting the respect to the court back.”
Altthough he’s been a judge for more than two decades, Hutchison said it was an adjustment transitioning to the Supreme Court.
“The biggest transition from Circuit to Supreme Court was the amount of reading and studying I had to do with regard to the individual cases,” he said. “... As a circuit judge, you might be working on a case and having motions and hearings, and you know a little bit about the case ... but at the Supreme Court, you don't. You get the case cold, and you have to start digging in and read all the briefs and read the record and do the legal research.”
During his time at the Supreme Court, Hutchison said he worked to ensure the court’s transparency while also opening up the lines of communication between the court and lawmakers.
“I didn't do it myself; it took all five justices working together,” he said. “One of the big things that all the current justices are working very, very hard on is especially our ability to communicate with the Legislature. Let them know legislative changes that we need, or we suggest and responding to them if they are looking at passing certain legislation – coming to us and saying, ‘How will this affect the court?’”
Although he has turned in his 19-month notice, Hutchison said he hopes to still be an asset to the court as a senior status judge or as a mediator.
He added that he also plans to keep an eye on two areas of improvement which he’d like to see in the West Virginia judicial system.
Hutchison said the first is the growing need for more guardians ad litem to represent the interest of children involved in child abuse and neglect cases.
“When I started at the Supreme Court in 2019, we had well over 450 qualified certified guardians ad litem in the state,” he said. “And right now, we're below 250. And Covid had a lot to do with that.”
Hutchison said he’d also like to see attorneys extend their reach into some of the underserved areas of the state.
“There are several areas in the state of West Virginia – it's kinda like there are areas in the state that are medically underserved. Well, there are areas in the state that are likewise legally underserved,” he said. “There are no lawyers going to these places, some of these rural counties, and I'd like to see, and I'm hoping that we can, as a court, encourage people through whatever programs we can develop, to move into some of these areas so that folks won't have to travel so far to find a lawyer to take on their case.”
In looking to retirement, Hutchison said he plans to spend some quality time with his grandchildren, who will soon increase from three to four, and his wife, who has supported him throughout his career.
“Viki and I have been together for 48 years. She put me through law school, and she's put herself second with regard to my career for our entire married life,” he said. “And she has a right to expect that at this point in time, she gets to be number one. And so that's one of the reasons right there, because I owe her and – and I want to spend some quality time with her and maybe do a little traveling and that sort of stuff.”
