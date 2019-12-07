Lewisburg’s newest city council member has been in office for less than three weeks, and he isn’t out to make waves.
“We need to stay the course,” Joshua Edwards said in a Thursday interview with The Register-Herald. “Looking back from when I moved here in high school until now, Lewisburg has continued to advance. I want to help the city move forward as it has been.”
Asked about his personal goals as a member of council, he said, “It would be presumptuous to say what I want at this point. I haven’t been here (on council) long enough to know what is even possible.”
Edwards said he feels fortunate to serve on an established city council that has many years of collective experience and varied areas of expertise upon which to draw.
“I believe my perspective will also be valuable,” he said.
Working as a public defender for nearly 12 years, Edwards said he has experience in government and in working with people — resolving disputes by “figuring out what we can agree upon.”
He said, “I believe it’s important to be able to ‘agree to disagree’ and then setting that aside and working with those same people the next day.”
The 43-year-old attorney was appointed to fill the council seat occupied by Edward Johns, whose plans to oversee a dramatic makeover of city government met with little support from fellow officials during his four months in office.
Edwards’ appointment expires upon the next municipal election, which will take place in June 2021. He said he’s made no decision about whether to run for the rest of Johns’ unexpired four-year term at that time.
“I’ll see what I think of the job before deciding,” he said with a smile.
Along with accepting the council appointment, which was unanimously approved at a Nov. 19 meeting, Edwards will also serve on the city’s Public Works Committee and Finance Committee.
Speaking about the challenges and opportunities facing Lewisburg in the 2020s, Edwards noted that the loss of ABB and its 100-plus employees is quite a blow to the city, in terms of both jobs and civic involvement.
But he also pointed to what is apparently a bright future for the hemp industry in the Greenbrier Valley.
Edwards said he would like to see the burgeoning local tourism industry turn additional attention to the lure of outdoor activities.
“We do a great job of promoting downtown Lewisburg and all it has to offer,” he said. “But we have so much more, with the Greenbrier River and the Greenbrier River Trail and all of the other trails that are being developed. I’d like to see Lewisburg become more of a regional outdoor hub.”
With a bachelor’s degree from Kent State and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Akron, Edwards is the chief public defender for West Virginia’s 11th Judicial Circuit, encompassing Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
He and his wife, Lara, are the parents of three sons.
This is Edwards’ first foray into politics. He offered a simple explanation for his decision to serve on Lewisburg City Council.
“This is where I’ve chosen to raise my family,” he said. “This is something that’s worth doing.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com