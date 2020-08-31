Gary Wayne Lilly, 40, of Josephine, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.
Upon release from prison, Lilly will serve a term of supervised release of 10 years and will be required to register as a sex offender, United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced on Monday.
Lilly previously admitted that he communicated via a social messaging application and telephone with a minor he believed to be a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield. During the conversations, Lilly discussed meeting the minor female to engage in sexual acts including intercourse. On June 1, 2019, Lilly traveled from Josephine to Bluefield, Va., to meet the purported 13-year-old minor. Lilly stopped in Princeton on his way to Bluefield, Va., in order to purchase condoms.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.