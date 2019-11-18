Dr. William A. “Bill” O’Brien will deliver the third session of his four-lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Robert S. Kiss Lecture Hall at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.
Raleigh Historical Society President Tom Sopher said that retired Concord University professor Dr. O'Brien's lecture this evening will be special because the audience will learn about the way the City of Beckley and Raleigh County are connected to the U.S. Bill of Rights.
John James Beckley, father of city founder Alfred Beckley and a friend of Thomas Jefferson, will be a focus of the lecture.
John Beckley signed the Bill of Rights. He also once called for the impeachment of U.S. President George Washington.
He was born in London, England, in 1757 to impoverished parents. When he was 14, his parents sent him to live in the colony of Virginia. He worked as an indentured servant there. Ambitious, he graduated from the College of William and Mary and became mayor of Richmond, Va., in 1783. He also acquired 49,000 acres in a part of Virginia that would, eventually, become West Virginia.
John Beckley became friendly with Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. Madison sponsored him as a clerk of the House of Representatives. In short order, he became highly political. He was known as the propaganda machine for Jefferson and Madison's Democratic-Republican party, which was opposed by the Federalist party.
He denounced founder Alexander Hamilton's Federalist party and brought to light an affair Hamilton was allegedly having with the wife of a friend.
Later, he made a number of heinous charges against President Washington, including an accusation that Washington had stolen public money. He unsuccessfully called for the first president's impeachment. Although nonpartisan, Washington was sympathetic to the Federalist Party's ideals of interpretation of the Constitution and a strong centralized government.
John Beckley was Jefferson's presidential campaign manager. When Jefferson was elected president, he again appointed John Beckley as clerk of the House of Representatives and gave him the librarian of Congress position.
"Alfred (Beckley) came here to take care of this property that was given to John Beckley," said Sopher. "Alfred came to claim his property he inherited from his father.
"He chose Beckley as one of these pieces."
After Alfred and his first wife visited what is now Beaver, Alfred Beckley and unidentified African-American slaves settled in the area and chopped out a dwelling. In 1850, Alfred drew up a bill proposing the formation of Raleigh County.
Sopher said he and Historical Society member Scott Worley like to emphasize that Beckley's history dates back to the Revolutionary War.
Dr. Shrikant Bembalkar made the donation for the Constitution lecture series through Beckley Area Foundation (BAF). The late physician's fund promotes education via Constitutional lectures.
Bembalkar died Friday.
"We will definitely have a moment of silence for Dr. Bembalkar," said Sopher.
Dr. O'Brien's final lecture will also focus on John Beckley's role.
The last lecture will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Robert S. Kiss Lecture Hall at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Beaver.