As Beckley Area Foundation’s Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists Program continues to grow and exceed expectations, BAF is searching for a part-time Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists Coordinator and Program Mentors for the upcoming school year.
The SLYP Program Coordinator directs, facilitates and coordinates the day-to-day operating aspects of the program. This includes planning, organizing, implementing and presenting learning modules and program activities.
The Program Coordinator works closely with both the junior and senior cohort program mentors in the planning, preparation and delivery of curriculum; serves as the primary contact resource for parents, high school advisors, grantee organizations and other external resources; and is the chief liaison to the Beckley Area Foundation for all program-related activities, public information and internal communication.
Program Mentors interact with student participants in multiple roles including facilitator, coordinator, teacher and coach. They fulfill these roles primarily within a team of students. Mentors ensure that each member of his or her team participates in all aspects of the program during sessions and in activities between sessions.
Mentors help students develop leadership skills and qualities such as critical thinking, teamwork, active listening and self-awareness. Working closely with the Program Coordinator, mentors assist with the preparation and planning for learning sessions, communication with students and ongoing program evaluation.
To learn more, contact the Beckley Area Foundation at 304-253-3806