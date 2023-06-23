Fayette County Schools will conduct a job fair/career expo on Saturday, June 24, and Monday, June 26.
The Saturday event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Monday activity will occur from 4 to 8 p.m.
Teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians are needed. Potential applicants need not bring any documents to apply.
Apply at the Fayette County Board of Education office, 111 Fayette Ave., Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone needing further information can call 1-304-574-1176.
