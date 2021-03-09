The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, in conjunction with four other institutions, is seeking individuals interested in working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
A Job Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Mountaineer Conference Center at 2120 Harper Road, Beckley.
Interested applicants are encouraged to create a USAJOBS profile and submit their application online prior to attending the Job Fair.
To apply for a correctional officer position, use Announcement Number BOP-N-2021-0001; other positions are also available. Human Resource staff, and other professionals from the Bureau of Prisons, will be on-site during the job fair to provide assistance with the application process. Applicants should bring their resume and two forms of identification with them to the Job Fair. Veterans should also bring a Member 4 copy of their DD-214 or VA rating decision letter and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable.
Federal regulations require BOP employees be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required. Candidates are subject to a drug urinalysis, physical examination and background investigation. Additionally, those hired must successfully complete the “Introduction to Correctional Techniques” training course.
For more information about the Bureau of Prisons, visit the website (www.bop.gov); for questions about the upcoming job fair, contact FCI Beckley Human Resources by emailing BEC-HumanResources-S@bop.gov or calling 304-252-9758. During the Job Fair, all CDC guidelines for Covid-19 will be adhered to and a hand sanitation station will be available.
The Bureau of Prisons is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, age, physical disability, marital and/or parental status, membership in an employee organization, sex or sexual orientation.