Jeff and Annie Jeffus to be honored at Fantasy event

Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall has announced that Jeff and Annie Jeffus will be honored at the Fantasy in Black and White event when the popular fundraiser returns after a 10-year hiatus.
Described in a media release as loyal and generous supporters of Carnegie Hall and many other local organizations, including Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the Family Refuge Center and HospiceCare, the honorees will also ride in the Lewisburg Shanghai Parade on Jan. 1.
Jeff Jeffus moved to Lewisburg from Nebraska in 1984 to work as an air traffic controller at Greenbrier Valley Airport. When he retired at age 76, he was the oldest air traffic controller in the nation.
Jeffus met his future wife, Annie Perry, in 1995. She is a native of Crawley and a retired Monroe County special education teacher.
The couple married in 1998, and they were enthusiastic supporters of Carnegie’s original Fantasy fundraisers — themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at various Greenbrier Valley locations. They served as co-chairs of 2001’s Fantasy in the Islands.
Slated for The Greenbrier resort’s Colonial Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, the upcoming Black and White event will feature a strolling dinner, two complimentary drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment and a silent auction. While attire can range from creative to conservative, guests are expected to hew to the black and white theme.
Early-bird tickets for the March 14 event are $125 per person; tables of 10 are available for $1,500. For tickets or more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917 or stop by the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
The Greenbrier is offering Fantasy guests complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate of $149 for the weekend. Call 877-935-0423 (Opt. 2) to reserve a room.
While ticket sales will continue until March 6, early-bird ticket pricing and the discounted room rate end Feb. 13.
Fantasy sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact development director Molly Arbogast at development@carnegiehallwv.org for additional details.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives and performing/visual arts programming.
