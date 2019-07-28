Jazz & Blues in the Ville Popularity of inaugural event leads to expansion

fayetteville — Last year’s inaugural jazz and blues one-day event was so popular that organizers are bringing it back this year for two days.
Jazz & Blues in the Ville, sponsored by the Historic Fayette Theater and Jazz & Blues in the Ville, is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, when one of the country’s coolest small towns “will be groovin’ to some cool jazz and hot blues from great local and regional acts,” organizers said in a press release.
Performing at the HFT on Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. will be One for the Road from Fayetteville, Somethin’ Special from Charleston and the Allen Smith Band from Athens.
Saturday’s musical events kick off at noon on Court Street with Columbus, Ohio’s The Colin Wood Project, followed by performances from Morgantown’s High Street Jazz Band. At 3:30 p.m., Southern West Virginia favorites The Red Star Rockets will present a reunion concert of “straight ahead blues funk.”
Saturday night’s entertainment on the stage at the HFT opens at 6 p.m. with a performance by Lady D and MI$$ION. Around 7:15 p.m., the audience will be treated to the blues and roots music of The King Bees of Todd, N.C. The Saturday night show will conclude with a set from 8:45 to 10 p.m. featuring David Cole and Main Street Blues of Washington, D.C.
The Saturday street party is free to the public. Also, a number of arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up along Court Street.
The theater performances are $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the theater box office on Court Street in Fayetteville on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
The two-day musical event is a fundraiser for the Historic Fayette Theater.
For more on Jazz & Blues in the Ville, visit the Facebook page at Jazz & Blues in the Ville or contact Doris Fields (Lady D) at jazzbluesntheville@gmail.com.
Email ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl