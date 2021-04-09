On Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at the Town Square Park in Hinton, Summers County, residents will gather to call on Congress to pass the THRIVE Act.
THRIVE is an economic recovery proposal which will create over 15 million good jobs and end the unemployment crisis, rebuild infrastructure and invest in solutions that advance racial justice and a healthy environment.
Jammin’ for Jobs events will also occur in Charleston, Martinsburg and Morgantown.
“In West Virginia, we need meaningful action to address economic inequality, racial injustice, climate change and the consequences of the pandemic,” said Shalom Tazewell, one of the organizers for the Summers County event. “THRIVE will bring 50,000 good jobs to West Virginia; it’s an investment in the future of our state that is big and bold. And it’s what our communities and people need.”