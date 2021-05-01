Progress noted at diplomats' talks on Iran nuclear deal

Iran's Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Kazem Gharib Abadi leaves the 'Grand Hotel Wien' where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Iran and the U.S. have “an agreement in place” regarding many of Washington’s sanctions on Iranian individuals and sectors, the Islamic Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of talks involving world powers in Vienna, Araghchi said a consensus had been reached over lifting sanctions that cover Iran’s energy, autos, financial and ports sectors and negotiations on remaining penalties on individuals were “ongoing.”

“Talks have reached a level of maturity, in terms of both contentious issues as well as points over which there’s agreement,” Araghchi said, according to Fars.

