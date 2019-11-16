Alderson Broaddus University (AB) and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) partnered for a day of interprofessional education recently. Alongside allied health students from each institution and up and coming doctors from the osteopathic medical program, Alderson Broaddus nursing and physician assistant studies majors worked in teams in clinical settings throughout various unique clinical scenarios.
The ongoing collaboration between AB and the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine reinforces the importance of health care providers working with people from within their profession, with people outside the profession, and with patients and their families to provide patient-centered care to improve health outcomes.
During each demonstration, AB students acted as educators, showcasing the knowledge they had learned inside and outside the classroom.
Students had the opportunity to witness and participate in a mock air evacuation courtesy of a helicopter demonstration by Air Evac Lifeteam, out of Summersville.
The day wrapped up with case study analysis to develop specific plans to improve the “gap” in health care delivery situations.
The interprofessional learning experience prepares students for team-based practice to better deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.
This collaborative effort provides hands-on training and practice to address patient care issues for a healthier West Virginia.