International company buys Raleigh Solar Farm

Enel Green Power North America, the U.S. arm of Italy-based Enel Green Power, has purchased a Grandview solar farm that has been under development by a Colorado company, according to a company press release.
Enel acquired Raleigh Solar Farm from Dakota Renewable Energy on July 13. Once completed, the solar farm is expected to generate 93-mw of solar energy, enough to power 16,000 average U.S. homes for a year.
The Raleigh Solar Farm is part of a 3.2 GW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects that Enel Green Power North America acquired from Dakota Renewable Energy, Enel announced.
The 24 development-stage projects, including 450 MW of storage capacity, are located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023.
The 24 projects acquired by Enel are located in West Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.
Raleigh Solar, which was established by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, signed an agreement to purchase about 600 acres on Grandview Road where it planned to place 1,000 solar panels.
Raleigh Commission reached an agreement last September with Raleigh Solar to pay taxes to the county, based on the amount of electricity the farm generated, over a 15-year period, on condition the payments are higher than any tax revenue that the property would generate.
The agreement has an inflator of two percent per year on most payments through year 15, while an adjustment from years 16 to 20 will tax the personal property piece in a way comparable to how solar farms in other states are taxed.
Under the agreement — which had strong support from the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce — Dakota was responsible for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 years are past.
Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry said Tuesday that the clean-up responsibilities are being addressed.
"They've got to figure out what to do with the stuff that's left, when this project runs out, and they tear it down," he said. "They're going to work on that part.
"I don't have a lot of information on that."
Quesenberry said that county attorney Bill Roop was notified earlier this month of the purchase.
“While momentum continues to build for clean energy in the United States, we are accelerating our own growth plans by adding this substantial portfolio of solar projects to our medium-term development pipeline,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, President & CEO of Enel Green Power North America. “As we enter new markets in the Mid-Atlantic and West, Enel Green Power will integrate our successful community-centered development approach that has enabled us to become one of America’s renewable energy leaders over the last two decades. These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables.”
Several of the Mid-Atlantic solar projects included in the transaction will feature paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid as the nation transitions to clean energy, the company said. Enel Green Power is a leader in hybrid renewable plus storage projects with five such plants under construction in Texas – part of 2.3 GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600 MW of battery storage Enel Green Power is constructing across the US, according to the press release.
The projects were initiated and development work was performed by Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between affiliates of Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.
Quesenberry said Tuesday that he has spoken with Dakota officials.
"They're going to continue to help with this, but they say (Enel) is one of the premier companies doing solar power, worldwide," said Quesenberry. "This company is, really, from what I'm told, is a really good company with a good reputation.
"Dakota is going to continue helping them get this project going."
Dakota officials have told Quesenberry that they expect the solar farm to be operational by 2023.
Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 58 plants with a managed capacity of over 6.6 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy, according to the Enel website.
Led by energy industry veterans, Dakota Power Partners works closely with local communities, landowners, commercial and industrial customers, and utilities to develop large-scale, clean- energy projects.
The Dakota Power Partners team has participated in the development of more than 3,300 megawatts of operating and in-construction wind and solar projects around the U.S., representing an aggregate capital investment in rural communities in excess of $4.1 billion, according to data supplied by Enel. For more information about Dakota Power Partners, visit dakotapp.com.
Eolian (previously MAP RE/ES) is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and has been an innovative investor in renewable energy projects since 2005, directly funding the development of more than 19 GW of wind, solar and energy storage capacity that is currently operating or under construction across the United States, Enel reported.