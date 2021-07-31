BLUEFIELD — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at Beckley was sentenced for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility.
Elijio Perez, 30, of Texas, was sentenced to 12 months in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving.
According to court documents, Perez possessed a handcrafted weapon on March 31, 2020, while he was an inmate at the FCI Beckley. A staff member found the weapon after Perez had placed it on the floor between a desk and a wall in an office at the prison. The weapon was a piece of metal about 9 ½ inches long and sharpened to a point on one end. Perez admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.