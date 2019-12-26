A 38-year-old woman died at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday evening, days after being hospitalized while in state custody, state officials and family members reported Thursday.
Christal Dawn Cadle, 38, had been booked on a capias warrant. The jail website lists her booking date as Nov. 26 at 12:30 a.m.
West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Director of Communications Lawrence Messina issued a statement on Thursday evening.
"Christal Dawn Cadle, 38, was found unresponsive in her cell around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24," Messina wrote in an email. "She had been previously seen about a half-hour earlier, and was pronounced dead about a half-hour after she was found.
"The death remains under investigation.
"She had been on a medical furlough to an area hospital within a week of her passing," he added.
Cadle's personal Facebook shows no posts made by "Christal Cadle" from Nov. 26 through Dec. 8.
Between Dec. 9 and shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Dec.18, Cadle had apparently made dozens of posts that spoke of faith, Christmas, kids, grandkids and her late mother. Several of the posts focused on overcoming depression.
An SRJ official said around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday that Cadle was an inmate at the jail, and Cadle was listed as a prisoner on the jail website at 4 p.m. Thursday.
When asked to verify her death, a SRJ official referred The Register-Herald to the State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.