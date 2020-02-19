Active Southern West Virginia invites the community to come out and join Community Captain Bob Matson every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to walk at Crossroads Mall. Beat that winter chill and enjoy walking in a climate-controlled environment and grab some coffee with a friend after.
“Yes, the holidays are finally over and we hope you had a great time, but now the reality of winter in West Virginia has set in — rain, snow, freezing temperatures. There are some things about Mother Nature we just don’t want to face every day, don’t get me wrong winter in West Virginia is beautiful. I just don’t want to wall outside in 20-degree weather with rain and snow,” Matson said.
Come meet at Crossroads Mall Wednesday morning and every Wednesday in February. Check-in/sign-in is at 8:15 a.m. and the walk starts at 8:30. The group meets at the entrance to JC Penny’s.
For more information about this or other Active SWV programs, contact Erin Reid at 304-254-8488 or email at Erin@activeswv.com.