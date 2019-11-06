Opening day of the Lewisburg Indoor Winter Farmers Market is November 9.
Vendors will set up on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Gus Douglass Building on the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
In addition to vendors selling an assortment of locally-grown and crafted products, opening day will feature music all day and free face-painting during certain hours, provided by Wild Child Artworks.
The market will salute the upcoming Veterans Day by offering free breakfast or lunch to all veterans this Saturday.
Tina Alvey